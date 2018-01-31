Healthy Living: Community parks offer free “Fitness Zones”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Access to exercise isn't easy for everyone. Gym memberships can be expensive and many people don't have time to work out. To overcome those barriers, Seattle Parks and Recreation teamed up with Kaiser Permanente to bring free fitness zones to area parks. The goal is to give people a free place to exercise, in their neighborhood, encouraging communities to get healthy together.

The most recent Fitness Zone to open was in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, where Q13 caught up with Rosario-Maria Medina who lives in the area. She told us she uses the parks new Fitness Zone because it's convenient, close to home, saves her expensive gym membership fees, and the equipment is easy to use.

Currently there are sixteen Fitness Zones across Seattle area parks, from Bitter Lake to the north, to Rainier Valley in the south. The Fitness Zones are open all day, every day, and offer cardio, strength building and stretching equipment.

Dr. Jennifer Hoock with Kaiser Permanente says good health has to happen long before someone comes into her doctors office. She says, "If you can get out and walk around the block, then maybe you can get out and walk around the block twice. Then maybe you can get to the park, then maybe if you get to the park, then you can use this new equipment that's available. You have to make it really doable for people and there's really no age that exercise doesn't have great benefits."

There are two more Fitness Zones in the works in Seattle and talk of taking the idea to other cities across the State of Washington.

To learn more about the parks, locations and fitness zones:

http://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/adult-exercise-equipment-sites