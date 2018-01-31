Fred Meyer to start ‘Scan, Bag, Go’ shopping technology in 26 stores this year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fred Meyer announced Wednesday that it will start ‘Scan, Bag, Go’ shopping technology in 26 of its stores this year, similar to what Amazon instituted at a shop in Seattle recently.

The list of the Fred Meyer stores will be released later, the company said in a news release.

“Scan, Bag, Go” allows customers to use a wireless handheld scanner or the ‘Scan, Bag, Go’ app on their phone or other personal device to scan and bag products as they shop for a quicker checkout experience.

The company said the new system “helps to create a personalized experience for customers throughout their shopping trip, allowing them to view and download digital coupons, keep a running total of their order, and view the current week’s sales ad.”

Scan, Bag, Go will be offered as an option alongside traditional checkout lanes staffed by friendly associates, self-checkout, online ordering, curbside pickup, and home delivery in select cities.

Fred Meyer, based in Portland, has 132 multi-department stores in four Western states — Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho.