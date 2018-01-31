× Canadian national anthem likely to change to become gender-inclusive

OTTAWA – Canada’s Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would change the lyrics of the country’s national anthem to make it gender inclusive, the CBC reported.

The bill would alter the lyrics of “O Canada” to change the words “in all thy sons command” to “in all of us command.”

The bill must now receive “royal assent” from the Governor General before it becomes law.

“I’m very, very happy,” said Sen. Frances Lankin, who sponsored the bill. “There’s been 30 years plus of activity trying to make our national anthem, this important thing about our country, inclusive of all of us,” she said. “This may be small, it’s about two words, but it’s huge … we can now sing it with pride knowing the law will support us in terms of the language. I’m proud to be part of the group that made this happen.”

The bill, of course, received mixed reaction on social media.

Canadian writer Margaret Atwood wrote “Please don’t make me draw a cartoon strip about how the Senate thinks little girls suck so much they don’t exist.”

Conservatives were upset over what they called unfair procedural tactics to close debate on the bill.

“Shameful, anti-democratic behaviour by #Trudeau-appointed senators, including #SenCA Speaker, as they shut down legitimate debate in Chamber,” Sen. Denise Batters tweeted.