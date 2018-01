BREMERTON, Wash. — A Bremerton police officer shot in the line of duty on December 17, is back at work.

The department tweeted out this photo of officer Allan McComas.

Today we welcomed Officer Allan McComas back to his patrol squad! Several officers and staff members of BPD, Chief Burchett, Mayor Greg Wheeler and BFD Chief Schmitt were present when Officer McComas walked into the line-up room. It's great to have you back Allan!! pic.twitter.com/3DfudnSk8W — Bremerton Police (@BremertonPD) January 31, 2018

McComas was welcomed back by fellow officers, Mayor Greg Wheeler and the Chief of the Bremerton Fire Department.

Officer Kent Mayfield, who was shot at the same time as officer McComas, continues to heal at home.