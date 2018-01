× 2 hurt in South Seattle shooting

SEATTLE – Officers are investigating a shooting near Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood.

A 23-year-old man and 26-year-old man were rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the Seattle Fire Department reports.

Officers were called to the scene near 10th Avenue and South Cambridge St. about noon Wednesday.

This is an active investigation.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.