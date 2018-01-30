× Trump speech leads to a whopping 4.5 million tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union is the most-tweeted joint address to Congress ever, according to Twitter.

The social network says 4.5 million tweets were sent around the annual event, surpassing last year’s record of 3 million for Trump’s first address to Congress — which wasn’t technically a State of the Union.

According to the platform, the most tweeted moment of the speech came as Trump waded into the culture wars over racial injustice protests and the national anthem. That was followed by his discussion of his immigration reform proposal and his condemnation of the international criminal gang MS-13.