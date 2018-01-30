× Tacoma police say boy killed Saturday was trying to rob friend using baseball bat

TACOMA, Wash. – A 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in South Tacoma last weekend died while attempting to rob one of his friends of his gun and pot, according to court documents.

According to the documents:

The 15-year-old victim, along with a male friend and a female friend, decided to rob the boy, so the girl invited that boy to her house in the 5100 block of S. Oakes St. in Tacoma.

When the boy came out of her house, the other two boys jumped him and began beating him with a baseball bat. The boy was carrying a handgun in his pocket, and after being hit several times with the bat, he shot the victim.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene of a gunshot to the chest. The other boy ran away.

That boy and the girl will be charged with second-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery, the Pierce County prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors haven’t decided what charges, if any, the boy who allegedly killed the 15-year-old will face.