Silvertips goalie Carter Hart giving NHL fans a sneak preview of what’s to come

The NHL might be coming to Seattle. But in Everett, the future is already there.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Silvertips coach Dennis Williams.

Goaltender Carter Hart is giving Silvertip fans a sneak preview of what everyone will likely see at the next level.

“Not just the best goaltender that I’ve said all along, but arguably the best player in the league as well,” Williams said.

A 2nd round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers two years ago, Hart is fresh off a gold medal performance for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships this month.

“One of the best days of my life,” Hart said.

He’s leading the league in Goals Allowed Average and Save Percentage, and has been named Goaltender of the Month twice already this year.

“I want to be the best player in all of Junior Hockey, and it’s something I strive for and it’s something I want to do,” Hart said.

That was the challenge set by Flyers General Manager Ron Hextall, the GM who drafted Hart, not to mention a former longtime NHL goaltender and a member of Flyers’ Hall of Fame. Hart also shares the same psychology coach as Washington Capitals goalie, Braden Holtby – a reason he also wears number 70. But he says at the next level, he’s sticking with the jersey number the Flyers gave him in training camp.