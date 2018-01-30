Sheriff’s Dept.: Deputy shoots man refusing to drop razor blade near Bonney Lake

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy shot a man in the knee near Bonney Lake after the man refused to drop a razor blade.

The News Tribune reports the 34-year-old man is expected to survive.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says the man will be arrested once he’s released from a hospital.

The sheriff's office says a SWAT team was called to the home early Tuesday to help the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force serve a warrant for the suspect for crimes related to vehicle theft and unlawfully having a firearm and a controlled substance.

As the SWAT team approached, sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says deputies saw a man on the porch holding a razor blade and that a deputy fired one shot after the man ignored repeated orders to drop the razor.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave.