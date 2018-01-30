× Rescuers extract person trapped in well in South Kitsap County

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — South Kitsap Fire crews rescued a person who fell 20-25 feet down a well inside a house Tuesday afternoon.

“They are conscious and talking to rescuers,” a South Kitsap Fire & Rescue spokesman said. “The extent of their injuries is not known.”

The spokesman said they don’t know the age or sex of the person.

He said the well is inside an old home, and they had to rip some of the home out to get access.

People in the house heard the person fall into the well and called 911, he said.