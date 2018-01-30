× Inmate escapes from prison work crew in Thurston County

LITTLEROCK, Wash. – Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old inmate who escaped from the Capitol State Forest work crew Tuesday morning.

The Washington Department of Corrections said Javier Lopez-Esteves walked away from the unit about 10:05 a.m.

Correctional employees initiated an inmate recount and escape procedures. The facility notified local and state law enforcement, and activated inmate recovery teams.

Lopez-Esteves (391185) was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm 2 and two counts of manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to deliver narcotics out of Thurston County.

He began serving his 45-month sentence on July 28, 2017. His expected release date had been tentatively set for April 9, 2019.

If you see Javier Lopez-Esteves, do not approach him and contact the Cedar Creek Corrections Center at 360.359.4121 or Call 911.

Cedar Creek Corrections Center is located near Littlerock, Wash., opened in 1954, and houses approximately 480 minimum custody male inmates.