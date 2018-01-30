‘I’m so glad this is finally over. I hate my life,’ says serial bank robbery suspect following arrest

SEATTLE — King County prosecutors have charged accused bank robber Matthew Alan Clark with two counts of Robbery in the First Degree and one count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree following a week-long crime spree.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Seattle following a robbery at the Chase bank on NE 8th Street in Bellevue on January 24.

In court documents, detectives say Clark told them, “Thank you. I’m so glad this is finally over. I hate my life.”

He was wanted after several bank robberies in Lynnwood and an attempted bank robbery at Wells Fargo at 13273 Aurora Ave. N. in Seattle on January 18. Detectives say he gave a teller a note and shouted, ‘Give me 50’s and 100’s, whatever you got” before running out after he was confronted by another customer who asked him if he was serious.

Less than an hour later, he was accused of robbing the Wells Fargo Bank at 2628 196th St. SW in Lynnwood. Police say he also robbed the US Bank at 4411 196th St SW in Lynnwood four days later on January 22.

Court documents show Clark told Bellevue Police his addiction to heroin led him to commit the robberies. During the interview with detectives, he said he was homeless and that he most recently lived with his parents in Everett. However, he told Court Services that he stayed with his ex-wife and had no opiod issues.

His criminal history includes a conviction for Theft in the First Degree, Theft in the First Degree-Domestic Violence and Forgery-Domestic Violence. In that case, prosecutors say he manipulated a Korean national who was a student at the University of Washington and stole her money and used her credit. He has had 11 arrest warrants in King County since 2007. He was charged with DUI in 2016 and had three warrants issued on that case alone.

He is being held on $250,000 bail. Clark’s arraignment is set for Feb 12. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is paying a $1,000 reward to the tipster who helped Lynnwood Police identify the suspect.