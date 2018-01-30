× Body washes up at Dagmar’s Marina in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the body of a middle-aged man that washed ashore near the Dagmar’s Marina in Everett Tuesday.

About 9:45 a.m., officials received a call that a body was floating in the water. It was quickly pulled to shore.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death as well as identity.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the scene.