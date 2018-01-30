Authorities searching for 24-year-old Everett man missing for a week

EVERETT, Wash. – Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives seek the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Jacob Hilkin, who has not been heard from since Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

His last known location was near Tulalip – Quilceda Village. Family members are concerned because it is unusual for Jacob to be out of contact for such a long period of time.

Jacob has brown hair, is 5’11” tall, weighs 160 lbs. and always wears his eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about Jacob or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.