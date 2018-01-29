Snohomish County home falls into Stillaguamish River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain and recent erosion has claimed at least one home along the Stillaguamish River.

All that's left standing is a staircase that used to lead to the front door of the Snohomish County home.

Neighbors say the residents left a few months back because of the erosion.

The threat for landslides increases under these conditions so please be safe and don’t drive through any standing water.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for parts of Western Washington, including parts of Snohomish County.

Counties that are under the Flood Watch through Tuesday afternoon: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Skagit, Whatcom and Snohomish. The potential for flooding exists for several rivers like the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish and Bogachiel. When and if flooding happens, it would likely start late this afternoon or tonight and will be minor.