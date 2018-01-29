× Michael Bennett’s ‘Things That Make White People Uncomfortable’ due out in April

SEATTLE – No, Michael Bennett wasn’t kidding about his book.

Bennett, the Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl defensive end, has been talking for months about a book he’s been writing called “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable.”

The book now has a release date. According the Haymarket Books, the publisher, it will be available in hardback on April 3 and as an e-book on April 25.

So…. this is out on April 3rd and it's spectacular. @mosesbread72 delivers both honesty and the funny like no one I've met in sports. The foreword by @MartysaurusRex will slay you. Preorder here. #Seahawks https://t.co/DRKJDVGPVA pic.twitter.com/MMDeUnkRc2 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 29, 2018

This is how Haymarket describes the book:

Michael Bennett is a Super Bowl Champion, a three time Pro Bowl defensive end, a fearless activist, a feminist, a grassroots philanthropist, an organizer, and a change maker. He’s also one of the most scathingly humorous athletes on the planet, and he wants to make you uncomfortable.

Bennett adds his unmistakable voice to discussions of racism and police violence, Black athletes and their relationship to powerful institutions like the NCAA and the NFL, the role of protest in history, and the responsibilities of athletes as role models to speak out against injustice. Following in the footsteps of activist-athletes from Muhammad Ali to Colin Kaepernick, Bennett demonstrates his outspoken leadership both on and off the field.

Written with award-winning sportswriter and author Dave Zirin, Things that Make White People Uncomfortable is a sports book for our turbulent times, a memoir, and a manifesto as hilarious and engaging as it is illuminating.

The website also has reviews from several writers and politicians, including Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“It would be easy for Michael Bennett to remain silent, to play in the NFL and make his mark through accomplishments on the field,” Sanders wrote. “Instead Michael has chosen to use his voice and his platform to fight injustice.”

Shaun King, a columnist for The Intercept, wrote about it as well.

“I was going to say this is the most courageous books on race written by an athlete in my lifetime, but I actually think this is one of the most courageous books on race and racism in America that has ever been written by anyone,” King wrote. “It’s that good and that important.”