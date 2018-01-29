King County property owners to see higher tax bill

SEATTLE — King County homeowners should expect to see higher property taxes by an average of nearly 17 percent when bills are sent next month.

King County Assessor John Wilson tells our news partner The Seattle Times that the state’s new school-funding plan is the main reason. The owners of a median-valued county home should expect to see a bump of $700.

He says some areas within the county will see larger jumps than others.

In Seattle, the increase will be 16.9 percent. For a median-valued home at $597,000), an owner should expect to pay about $825 more than last year.

In Bellevue, the increase will be 21.6 percent.