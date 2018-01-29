FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe waits for the beginning of a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The intelligence officials were questioned by the committee during the annual hearing about world wide threats to United States' security. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe waits for the beginning of a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The intelligence officials were questioned by the committee during the annual hearing about world wide threats to United States' security. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (CNN) — FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has told FBI staff he is stepping down effective Monday, sources tell CNN.
President Donald Trump, who had publicly criticized McCabe in recent months, learned about the departure Monday morning, a White House official told CNN.
He was eligible to retire in March, but with his accumulated leave, he is able to step down earlier.
McCabe became Trump’s acting director of the FBI in May when Trump fired James Comey.
The President did not answer a reporter’s question at the White House about McCabe’s departure.
TM & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.