Everett crews fight apartment fire with child inside building

EVERETT, Wash. – Two victims, one of whom was 2 years old, were located inside an apartment fire in Everett on Monday, Everett Fire said.

The conditions of the two people weren’t immediately known. Paramedics took one of the people – not the 2-year-old – to Harborview Medical Center.

The fire was on the south end of Everett in the Olin Fields apartment at 10115 Holly Dr.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.