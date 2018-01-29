× Cleveland Indians removing Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms

Chief Wahoo’s days are numbered. The Cleveland Indians will remove the controversial logo of a caricatured Indian brave’s face as of the 2019 season, reports the AP. That means the logo, which has been used since 1947 but is today deemed racist by Native American groups and others, will be seen on the team’s uniforms for just one more season.

However, the team will continue to sell merchandise adorned with Chief Wahoo in northeast Ohio, a decision the AP says was made to keep trademark rules in place. The move came after negotiations with Major League Baseball, which considers the logo inappropriate, reports the New York Times.

The issue had come to a head in recent years as the Indians turned into a powerhouse team in the league and thus drew more attention. In fact, the team had been taking steps to limit the logo’s exposure in recent years, notes Cleveland.com.

For instance, Chief Wahoo is not displayed during the team’s spring training camp in Arizona, out of respect for the area’s Native American population. (Meanwhile, a similar controversy continues over the Washington Redskins’ team name.)

More From Newser