VIDEO: Package thief slips, injures leg in Snohomish County

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Karma. That's the word one Snohomish County homeowner said came to mind when she watched a thief slip and fall on wet grass while stealing several packages off her porch.

The homeowner's RING and Nest security system captured a woman grabbing three boxes off the couple's porch. But as the woman ran to an awaiting car she slipped. In the video, the woman struggled to get up and it appeared her leg or ankle is injured.

The driver of the getaway car gets out and carries the suspected package thief to the car, then comes back for the boxes.

The homeowner told Q13 News the video is comical, but the boxes contained needed medication for her husband.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's office has opened up an investigation into the theft.

The homeowner said thieves hit her house and their neighbor's house in unincorporated Lynnwood Friday.

