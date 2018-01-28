× Police: Hit-and-run driver pepper-sprayed witness before fleeing deadly crash

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — A suspected hit-and-run driver is accused of using pepper spray on a fellow driver involved in a deadly crash in Granite Falls Sunday evening.

Washington State Patrol trooper Heather Axtman said the driver of a Mazda collided with a motorcyclist while in a roundabout on Quarry Road about 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was forced into a ditch and died at the scene.

A driver in another car also in the roundabout was forced off the road, as well. When they got out of their vehicle, trooper Axtman said they were pepper-sprayed by the driver in the Mazda.

The Mazda driver then fled the scene.

He was arrested by Snohomish County deputies about a mile from the crash at Granite Falls Highway and 84th Street.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office is taking over the investigation.