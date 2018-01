× One injured in large Seattle fire, possibly arson

SEATTLE – One person was burned after a home was possibly set on fire in the Bryn Mawr-Skyway area.

Firefighters responded to the home located on the 13200 block of 89th Ave South at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Heavy smoke could been seen throughout the downtown area of Renton.

According to Renton police, the structure was believed to be abandoned.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Water supply limited in area, crews starting to make good progress with attack. pic.twitter.com/NvvCg5UERP — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) January 28, 2018