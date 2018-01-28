Meet Barry! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We want you to meet Barry Willis! He is at the Everett Animal Shelter and is looking for a family to take him home.

Barry is just over 5-years-old and a Catahoula Leopard dog. That breed is not very common in the region.

He is energetic, intelligent and protective of his humans. His perfect family is very active and likes to be outdoors.

Barry can be shy and will need some time to get used to his surroundings and new people. But after spending time with his family he is very loyal.

It would be best if someone has had previous experience with a breed similar to his and no young children.

If you are interested in adopting Barry, you have to fill out a form at the Everett Animal Shelter.