Local golf enthusiast sets off on year-long RV tour to raise money for local charity

Local golf enthusiast and photographer Patrick Koenig kicked off a year-long RV tour - or RGV Tour in his "Recreational Golf Vehicle" - to play golf in every one of the Lower 48 states and raise awareness and money for The First Tee of Greater Seattle. His ultimate goal is to raise $10,000 and you can follow his Tour Schedule and progress on his website, PJKoenig.com .

Koenig played his first round of golf at Chambers Bay on Sunday, and leaves for Portland, Ore., to play at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course on Monday. See the full interview above.