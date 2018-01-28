‘It is like being sandblasted!’ Blizzard shuts down Hurricane Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ANGELES, Wash. -- Ever wonder what it looks like on top of Hurricane Ridge in January? The Olympic National Park posted the above video on their Facebook page.

On Saturday, 25-30 mph winds with gusts up to 55 mph kept Hurricane Ridge Road from reopening.

The road from Port Angeles to the visitor center had been closed most of the week after winds and heavy snow created 14-foot tall snow drifts in the parking lot.

January 26th 8:00am - The ridge road will remain closed today. High winds and heavy snows the past week resulted in snow drifts in the parking lot 14 feet high. Crews will continue plowing operations through the day. pic.twitter.com/kCbRsdBuor — Hurricane Ridge NPS (@HRWinterAccess) January 26, 2018

Saturday's winds made clearing that snow nearly impossible for road crews.

"It's like we were never here Friday," a crew member said.

"In just an hour, feet of snow can accumulate over freshly plowed pavement," the park said.

Adding, functioning outside was difficult with substantial winter clothing like goggles, snow pants and a face mask, but impossible without.

"It is like being sandblasted," a park ranger said.

Hurricane Ridge Road remained closed on Sunday due to avalanche dangers as rain and warming temperatures are forecasted for the region.