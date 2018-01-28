Biologist killed, 2 others injured following helicopter crash

POMEROY, Wash. — Authorities say a Department of Wildlife biologist is dead following a helicopter crash in the northern part of Garfield County.

Washington State Patrol trooper Chris Thorson said three Department of Wildlife biologist were aboard the helicopter when it crashed 25 miles north of Pomeroy early Saturday morning.

One biologist was found dead at the scene. Two others were taken by Lifeflight helicopter to St. Joe’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston

The National Transportation Safety Board is taking over the investigation.

