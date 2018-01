× Mudslide shuts down US 101 near Hoodsport

MASON COUNTY — Transportation crews are working to reopen a portion of U.S. 101 that was closed because of a mudslide.

According to Washington State Patrol, there is not estimated time for when the highway will reopen. It has been closed since about 5:50 a.m.

WSDOT geotechs have determined slide site at US 101 mp 330, north of Hoodsport, is stable. Maintenance crews are now clearing downed trees and debris. No ETA yet for reopening, no detour. Please avoid area. Semi caught in slide; no injuries. pic.twitter.com/PSOOSfvaI9 — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) January 27, 2018

Authorities said a semi truck got caught in the slide, but no injuries have been reported.

No detours are available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.