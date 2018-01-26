× Winter storm slammed drivers on Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Slippery conditions on I-90 have been causing big time headaches for drivers this Friday.

A winter storm made a mess of the freeway. Crews at one point shut down both east and west bound lanes of I-90 after too many drivers spun out on the snow.

That meant truckers could chain up, but drivers could do little but wait.

“I’ve got some winter gear I don’t have any blankets,” said Luke Olson. “I’ll be eating snow cones if it comes down to it.”

Olson was heading home after a week of work, he just hopes he’s got enough gas to wait out the closure.

“It kind of takes the wind out of the sails,” he said. “Get home was my goal and now I’m stuck in traffic outside of Seattle.”

“I got to pick up my dog,” said Julie Allodi, “So we’re going.”

Allodi had an appointment with her pooch, and that meant not even heavy snow could keep her from braving the elements.

“We got some auto socks for the car,” she said. “They’re a little easier to put on then chains. First time we’ve used them. We’ll see how it goes. So far so good.”

By one o’clock Friday afternoon both directions of I-90 had reopened for travel.

“If you drive slow and you use your brain you’re going to make it,” said Wendy Dunn.

The Dunn family had to make a Friday afternoon doctor’s appointment in Seattle.

“It’s the only day available and she can’t miss any more school,” she said.

Says drivers can make it across the pass safely – but only if they drive as safe as she does.

“It’s when you decide to go fast and pass somebody that you know you end up spun out,” she said. “There were two people right after they opened it back up, there were two more people spun out because they went flying by us.”

Drivers were being told to bring chains and an emergency kit that includes food, blankets and supplies. That’s because drivers won’t know how long they could be stuck on the freeway if weather conditions close down the pass again.