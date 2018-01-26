× Travis Mayfield highlights all of the great things about Olympia

OLYMPIA – Q13 News This Morning host Travis Mayfield spent Friday morning handing out free coffee to people at Wagner’s European Bakery and Cafe.

He was also joined by some special guests to talk about what makes Olympia so great.

But first – he spoke to two State Representatives – Republican Rep. Andrew Barkis and Democrative Rep. Joan McBride.

They talked about how they’re working together to pass legislation in Olympia, despite the divide between Republicans and Democrats gripping much of the country.

Olympia was also named one of the best small cities in America by National Geographic Magazine. The city made the list for many reasons – including its breweries, art galleries, coffee shops and its parks.

Travis spoke to Jonathon Turlove with the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Department in Olympia about how they keep their parks looking great.

Many residents in Olympia agree.

Finally, Travis talked to Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, who’s lived there since 1994 about how the city has changed through the years and what the city is doing to combat the homeless crisis.

Special thank you to Wagner’s European Bakery and Cafe for hosting us this morning!