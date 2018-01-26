Rodrequiz Rogers: Bremerton fugitive accused of shooting girlfriend, ditching her at hospital

WANTED IN BREMERTON —

Bremerton Police say a man accidentally shoots his girlfriend. He does the right thing at first — driving her to the hospital for help — but then he takes off.

Detectives say the suspected bad boyfriend, Rodrequiz Rogers, is a convicted felon who isn’t supposed to be near a gun — or the victim — probably explaining why he didn’t stick around, so now Rogers is wanted for illegally having a firearm and violating a domestic violence court order.

Detectives say the victim was shot in the thumb while Rogers waved a gun around to try and impress someone she was video chatting with inside her home.

“She had some surgery and some medical issues and she’s in stable condition, it wasn’t life-threatening, but she’s probably going to have some pretty significant damage to that hand for the rest of her life,” said Bremerton Police Sgt. Tim Garrity. “He needs to be off the street. He’s dangerous. He’s unpredictable. He’s most likely armed, at this point. He’s going to know we’re looking for him.”

Detectives say Rogers drives a green Volkswagen Jetta that has not been found either.

He’s 38 years old, 6’2” and weighs 190 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to his arrest.