Ramon Herrera-Maldonado: Accused child rapist wanted in King County

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Ramon Herrera-Maldonado is charged with raping and molesting a teen girl.

Auburn Police and the King County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit are on the hunt for Herrera-Maldonado and worry he’s still seeking the victim or new prey.

“We’d definitely like to see him in custody,” said Auburn Police Cmdr. Mark Caillier. “There’s a possibility he could be re-offending with the same victim, so we really want to get him into custody. He is involved in the construction trade and a lot of times it’s hard for us to track that down, because they’re going from job site to job site and so we need the public’s help in finding him.”

Auburn Police say he was last known to be working in Tacoma.

He’s 37 years old, 5’8” and weighs 145 pounds.

If you spot him at a work site, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to his arrest.