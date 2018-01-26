Patient pill perp: Help ID repeat Rite Aid robber who takes his time to strike

WANTED IN MILL CREEK —

Mill Creek Police say a really patient pill perp has been hitting Rite Aids in Mill Creek and Bothell the past several months.

Take a good look at the surveillance photos and police sketch of the armed suspect.

Detectives say he’s hit at least four times since November — the latest just this month — and he’s in no rush to strike. “There has been, at least, one instance where he’s been in the store for up to an hour, until he feels comfortable enough to commit the crime, go up to the counter and present his robbery note with his demands. After receiving oxycodone he exits the store and we believe he’s getting help from a friend who may be standing by as a lookout, or in a getaway vehicle,” said Mill Creek Police Det. Kyle Hughes. “We want to catch the suspect before he commits anymore crimes and before he come, becomes anymore violent. He’s already implied that he has a firearm on him and we don’t want him to become more and more desperate, because it’s an addictive drug.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives want to point out while the surveillance photo with him in the baseball hat and black jacket makes it look like he has facial hair -- it's believed he's clean shaven like the sketch shows.

He's described as white, in his 20's to 30's, around 5’9”, with brown or light blonde hair, green eyes and wearing glasses.

If you recognize him, or know anything that can help get him identified, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to his arrest.