Pacific Highway briefly blocked in Fife as crews fight motel fire

FIFE, Wash. — Pacific Highway was blocked Friday morning as crews worked to put out a motel fire.

Tacoma Firefighters were called around 7:00 a.m. to the 3800 block of Pacific Highway East. The fire apparently started in a second floor unit of the Sunshine Motel.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Fife Police said both directions of Pacific Highway were closed from Alexander Avenue to the 3800 block. The highway has since reopened.

Just before 8:00 a.m., crews said the fire was under control and firefighters were mopping up some hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire knocked down and working hot spots. Traffic alert – 3800 blk Pacific Hwy E. In Fife currently closed for fire ground operations. pic.twitter.com/8KrQm9bUg1 — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) January 26, 2018