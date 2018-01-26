Track snow and rain with Q13 News Interactive Radar

Pacific Highway briefly blocked in Fife as crews fight motel fire

Posted 8:00 AM, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:00AM, January 26, 2018

FIFE, Wash. — Pacific Highway was blocked Friday morning as crews worked to put out a motel fire.

Tacoma Firefighters were called around 7:00 a.m. to the 3800 block of Pacific Highway East. The fire apparently started in a second floor unit of the Sunshine Motel.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Fife Police said both directions of Pacific Highway were closed from Alexander Avenue to the 3800 block. The highway has since reopened.

Just before 8:00 a.m., crews said the fire was under control and firefighters were mopping up some hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.