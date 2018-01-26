Irving Lyle: Reckless high-risk rapist wanted in Tacoma, Pierce County

WANTED BY TACOMA POLICE and PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT —

Irving Babe Lyle is a convicted high-risk rapist who’s untreated and wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County.

He’s also wanted in Tacoma for running from police, running a red light at a busy intersection and smashing into a car and nearly a motorcycle, because detectives say when Lyle is spotted and runs like he did from a hotel parking lot last year — he does not care who’s in his path of destruction.

“Not only is he wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, but for felony eluding and many other crimes, so this is somebody who’s very well-versed in the criminal justice system that’s not going to go easy, so we don’t want anybody trying to contact him. Give us a call and let us do our job, but we need to know where he’s at, because he could be somewhere where there are potential other victims in the future that they don’t know his past background,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

Lyle was convicted of raping a woman at knife point in 1991 – grabbing her from behind on a street at night and dragging her into the bushes to sexually assault her.

He’s a Level 3 sex offender – the worst of the worst and at the highest risk to re-offend — whose gone off the grid several times since his rape conviction.

He’s 67 years old, 5’8” and weighs 180 pounds.

He’s known to use a ton of fake names, including:

“Perky”

“Irvin”

“Larry Wall”

“Tony Ford”

“Michael Bradley”

“Paul Adder”

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to his arrest.