‘Somebody cares about us old people!’ Habitat for Humanity helps veteran in Kent

KENT, Wash. -- Habitat for Humanity volunteers came together to support a military veteran in need of a helping hand.

Lina and her husband both served in the military and spend much of their lives in West Seattle. But when her husband passed away in 2005, Lina moved to Kent to be closer to his gravesite.

However, the home she got needs much more upkeep than she expected.

On Friday, Habitat for Humanity came out to do some major renovations.

"I went bananas. My heart went pitter patter," Lina told Q13 News. "Somebody finally cares about us old people."

Volunteers rebuilt Lina's front deck, repaired and replaced water damaged walls and installed a ramp to improve her mobility.

Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County said they help 2,300 people like Lina every year.