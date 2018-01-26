Dylan Luippold: Convicted child porn perp wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

High-risk sex offender, Dylan Luippold, is failing to register in Benton County, like he is required to do.

He was busted in 2012 for possessing child porn and served several years in prison for it.

He’s also wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

He’s 26 years old, 5’9” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to his arrest.