Chancellor, Thomas add to uncertainty surrounding Seahawks

SEATTLE – An Instagram post and a brief interview Friday added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing saga of the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason.

The Seahawks’ starting safeties were in the spotlight this time, casting doubt on whether either will be back next season.

First up was strong safety Kam Chancellor, who missed the final seven games of the season with a neck injury. Chancellor posted a graphic on Instagram titled only “…….” that showed him carrying a backpack, walking away from a Seahawks logo.

Many on social media speculated that it was a sign he was parting ways with the team, either through retirement or trade.

……. A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Jan 26, 2018 at 8:20am PST

Next up was Earl Thomas, who was in Lake Bueno Vista, Fla., preparing to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday. During an interview with ESPN, Thomas suggested he won’t be back next season if his contract isn’t to his liking.

“I want to finish my career there,” he reportedly said. “I definitely don’t see myself going out there not signed. But I’m going to continue to work my butt off and enjoy this process at the Pro Bowl.

“As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We’ll get something accomplished. Other than that, I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Thomas is entering the final year of a four-year, $40 million contract extension and he’s scheduled to make $8.5 million next season. Seattle typically doesn’t renegotiate contracts until a player is entering the final year of a deal.

Thomas, who played his high school and college football in Texas, drew the ire of some Seahawks fans when he was caught chasing Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to the locker room following the teams’ game last season, telling Garrett “come get me.”