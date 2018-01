× Truck dangling off the edge of Alaskan Way Viaduct backs up traffic

SEATTLE – A truck dangling off the edge of the Alaskan Way Viaduct backed up traffic in Seattle on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near S. King St. just before 1:30 p.m.

The driver got out safely, but the truck was left dangling over the edge.

All southbound lanes were closed for about two hours.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.