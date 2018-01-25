× The Summit at Snoqualmie to reopen Friday

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – The Summit at Snoqualmie is expected to reopen Friday after a water leak forced the ski resort to close this week.

“Good News!! SPUD has located and isolated the water leak and are now in the process of restoring non-potable water to our facilities,” the resort said in a tweet. “Now that water is flowing, we plan to reopen tomorrow! Detailed ops info & limitations coming soon.”

We’ll update this article when more details come out.

On Wednesday, Snoqualmie said a power outage caused water pumps to fail.

“As much as we would love to resume normal scheduled operations for Thursday, it isn’t possible given this situation,” resort officials said in a statement. “We apologize to all our guests for this unfortunate and temporary inconvenience.”

More snow is forecasted to hit the mountains Friday and this weekend.