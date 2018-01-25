× Southwest joins Alaska, United in offering flights from Everett’s Paine Field

EVERETT, Wash. — Southwest Airlines is the latest airline to announce flights from Everett’s Paine Field.

Southwest will join Alaska and United this fall after government approval and when the new passenger terminal is completed.

“In addition, as a complement to our more than forty flights a day to 15 cities nonstop from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, today we announce our commitment to launch up to five daily flights at a new commercial aircraft facility at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, scheduled to be completed later this year,” Southwest wrote in a press release.

Those destinations have not yet been announced.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier this month, Alaska Airlines announced 13 daily flights from Everett's Paine Field to eight West Coast cities starting later this year.

Alaska will fly jets from Paine Field to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. Flight schedules will be announced later this year after government approval.

Last August, United said it would offer six daily flights to its hubs in Denver and San Francisco.

“This new service is great news for Snohomish County,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers told Q13 News last year. “Businesses will have easier access to major markets and leisure travelers can skip the commute down south, saving time and fuel. For decades, Alaska Airlines has been a responsible neighbor in our region, and we welcome them even closer to home at Paine Field.”

Propeller Airports and Snohomish County began construction on a new state-of-the-art terminal last year. It's expected to open this fall.