Deputies searching for suspect in murder of 2 men in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — King County deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing two men earlier this month in White Center.

According to Sgt. Cindi West, deputies were called Jan. 6 to multiple reports of a shooting outside of Club Taradise on 16th Ave SW. Police found two men in the parking lot. Jose Angel Garcia, 51, died at the scene. Paul Victor Tapia, 45, was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have identified Merle Charles Buchanan, aka Chucky, 26, as the suspect in the killings.

West said Buchanan is known to frequent Burien, Renton and Seattle. Detectives believe he is still in the area.

Buchanan is 5’9” and 195 lbs. He is wanted for two counts of 1st degree murder. He also has a felony domestic violence no contact order warrant.

Buchanan should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know of his location, please do not approach him. You can call 911 or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).