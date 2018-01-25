Car plunges into water at Anacortes ferry terminal; divers called for rescue

ANACORTES, Wash. — Divers were called to the Anacortes ferry terminal after a car drove through a traffic arm into the water.
According to Washington State Ferries, the car plunged into the water Thursday morning off the western slip.
The Anacortes-San Juans ferry terminal is out of service until further notice, according to WSF.
Divers were at the scene conducting a water rescue.
No further details were immediately available. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
48.506762 -122.678363