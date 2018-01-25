× 3 arrested in Seattle smash and grab robbery, fourth suspect at large

SEATTLE — Three out of the four people, who broke into a Seattle jewelry store last Friday (January 19), are in custody.

The suspects are all men ages 23, 24 and 31 years old, according to the Seattle Police Department. The 31-year-old was arrested Thursday in Snohomish County.

A fourth suspect remains at large.

On Friday, police responded to a jewelry store at 4th and Pike. Witnesses say the suspects entered the store, smashed display cases with hammers and removed about ten Rolex watches valued at $240,000.

Those watches have been recovered.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Seattle Police.