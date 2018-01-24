× WSU’s Luke Falk will wear Tyler Hilinski’s No. 3 jersey in Senior Bowl

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk plans to honor his teammate Tyler Hilinski at the upcoming Senior Bowl.

Falk said he will trade in his No. 4 jersey for Hilinski’s No. 3 jersey. Hilinksi took his own life earlier this month.

Falk spoke about Hilinski’s personality and addressed how society needs to change.

“We really want Tyler to be remembered and this to be talked about,” Falk said. “I mean, when suicide is the leading cause of death of men from 18 to 45 years old, it should be talked about. And we should do something about it. I feel like at times we feel like we can’t express our emotions because we’re in a masculine sport. And him being a quarterback, people look up to you as a leader, so he felt like he really probably couldn’t talk to anybody. You know, we gotta change some of that stuff. We gotta have resources and not have any more stigma on people going through that.” “I just felt like (the jersey change) is what I needed to do. He needs to be remembered. He was an amazing person and an amazing soul. This guy was one of the most outgoing, bubbly … just a guy you want to be around. And people need to know it.”

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is on Jan. 27.