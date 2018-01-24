Voyeurism suspect apparently caught taking up-skirt videos in Seattle

SEATTLE — Surveillance cameras show Katharine taking the escalator up to her office in a commercial building in downtown Seattle.

“As I turned around I saw a light and some gentleman had a cell phone in his hand with the light facing up like he was filming”, says Katharine.

She says the man was using his cell phone to film up her skirt.

Surveillance video shows Katharine confront the man. He walks away to the other side of the escalator.

Katharine told her coworkers what happend and called 911.

"She did the exact right thing when she got off the top of the escalator. She immediately went to get help," says Retired Detective Myrle Carner. "There's a very good chance he's done this in other commercial buildings. He certainly isn't panicked about it even though she confronted him, he acted like nothing's going on, which tells me he's done it before and probably will again," says Carner.

If you have any information on this suspect call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.