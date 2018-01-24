This is Larry Nassar’s full statement before he was sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before his sentencing, former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar made a brief statement, saying he would "carry the words" of his victims with him for the rest of his days.

The sentencing followed seven days of emotional victim testimony. Turning to look at his several victims sitting in the courtroom, Nassar said their words "have shaken me to my core."

Here is his full statement:

"It's just a short statement.

Your words these past several days -- their words, your words -- have had a significant emotional effect on myself and has shaken me to my core.

I also recognize that what I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma, and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling.

There are no words that can describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."

In a letter Nassar wrote to the court last week, he defended his medical practices and accused the women who said he sexually abused them of lying for media attention and financial reward.

"I was a good doctor because my treatments worked, and those patients that are now speaking out are the same ones that praised and came back over and over," Nassar wrote in the letter. "The media convinced them that everything I did was wrong and bad. They feel I broke their trust. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read aloud parts of the letter in court during his sentencing.

Nassar has been sentenced to up to 175 years in prison, after hearing statements from more than 150 women and girls who said he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

"I've just signed your death warrant," Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said. "I find that you don't get it, that you're a danger. That you remain a danger."

Nassar had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges and has pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan.

Beyond Nassar

But the scandal reverberates far beyond Nassar, the once respected doctor who enjoyed a prestigious perch as an associate professor at the Michigan State University from 1997 to 2016 and also worked as the gymnastics team doctor through four Olympic Games. Scores of women said they were abused and then pressured into silence by powerful institutions that protected him and enabled him for decades.

USA Gymnastics and Michigan State have separately said they reported Nassar's abuse immediately when they learned about it, but a number of victims said they told authorities about the abuse years ago and were ignored.

In the fallout, USA Gymnastics cut ties with the Karolyi Ranch, the women's gymnastics training facility where gymnasts said abuse went unchecked. Several board members of USA Gymnastics resigned.

Prominent Olympians including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney, have said they were abused by Nassar. Raisman accused USA Gymnastics of "rotting from the inside" and called on its new leader to take responsibility.

Michigan State University's leadership also has been under fire, with a protest planned Friday demanding the resignation of its president Lou Anna K. Simon. Nassar had served as the gymnastics and women's crew team physician at the university.

"Michigan State University, the school I loved and trusted, had the audacity to tell me that I did not understand the difference between sexual assault and a medical procedure," survivor Amanda Thomashow said last week.

Michigan State maintains no official believed Nassar committed sexual abuse until newspapers began reporting on the allegations during the summer of 2016. Any suggestion that the university engaged in a cover-up is "simply false," an MSU statement asserted last week.

Their statements

Since last Tuesday, survivors have recounted painful experiences in front of Nassar, who wore a prison uniform and looked away.

One after another, women have recounted damning accounts of how he abused them. Some appeared in person and others recorded their statements.

A number of victims said they suffered from self-doubt, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Some said they or their loved ones harmed themselves because of Nassar's abuse.