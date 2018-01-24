Police search for woman accused of shooting man in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Police are searching for a transient woman who allegedly shot and injured a man inside a Renton home Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the 59-year-old victim was found about 12:40 p.m. inside a home in the 12200 block of SE 178th. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information about the shooting was given.
Police are looking for 55-year-old Jamie L Kirchman Tureno. She should be considered armed and dangerous.
Once arrested she will be booked for first-degree assault.
If you see Tureno, call 911 immediately; do not attempt to apprehend her. If you have any information regarding this case, please call (425) 430-7500 with any tips, and reference Renton Police case 18-1072.
Police used a K-9 officer to search for the suspect but it was unsuccessful.