Police search for woman accused of shooting man in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Police are searching for a transient woman who allegedly shot and injured a man inside a Renton home Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the 59-year-old victim was found about 12:40 p.m. inside a home in the 12200 block of SE 178th. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information about the shooting was given.

Now K9 track in area of 18000 block of 124th SE, still asking for people to avoid area. Female suspect white and possibly in mid 50's, black hair, unknown color shirt, blue jeans. Unknown relationship to victims at this time/SH — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) January 24, 2018

Police are looking for 55-year-old Jamie L Kirchman Tureno. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

Once arrested she will be booked for first-degree assault.

If you see Tureno, call 911 immediately; do not attempt to apprehend her. If you have any information regarding this case, please call (425) 430-7500 with any tips, and reference Renton Police case 18-1072.

Police used a K-9 officer to search for the suspect but it was unsuccessful.