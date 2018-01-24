× ‘So people would believe us’ Man charged after teens flag child abuse in Instagram video

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two teenage boys are now in protective custody after reporting child abuse and posted a video of it on social media.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports their mother’s boyfriend was charged Monday with child assault.

Court records show the 13-year-old boy called 911 on Oct. 15.

The boy said the 32-year-old man choked him after an argument about the teen’s behavior, though the mother denied that it happened to police.

But classmates of the boy’s 14-year-old brother reported to police that the older boy had posted a video on Instagram.

The 10-minute video reportedly shows the mother watching while the boyfriend screamed in the boy’s face, punched him in the chin and choked him with his arm.

The older boy said he posted it “so people would believe us.”