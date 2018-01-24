× Host father charged with hiding camera in students’ bathroom

SEATTLE — A 64-year-old man has been charged with voyeurism for allegedly placing a camera in a bathroom of his home where he and his wife hosted exchange students attending North Seattle College.

Seattlepi.com reported Tuesday that Anthony Yu was charged with two counts of voyeurism and one count of attempted voyeurism.

King County prosecutors say one of the students found the camera in February 2017 and that the camera captured about 10 instances of someone being filmed while using the bathroom or showering.

Seattle police say the women who lived at the house are now 24, 23 and 20 years old and are from China, Vietnam and Korea.

Police say Yu told them the camera they found was only a USB device to hold passwords.

A King County Superior Court judge has issued a warrant for Yu’s arrest.